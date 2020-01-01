 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. GRAV® Small, Clear Beaker Base Water Pipe

About this product

When it's time to conduct your ultra important experiments in greenery, only the GRAV® Small Beaker will do. The beautiful clear glass allows you to see all the inner workings of your lab project. This water pipe includes a fission downstem that diffuses smoke through water and is fixed in place to prevent damage. That diffusion gives you ultra smooth hits in a compact piece. Another well calculated detail is the geometric pressed pinch, which doubles as a splash guard and an ice catcher. The Beaker comes ready to use with a 14mm GRAV® Cup Bowl included. For best results we recommend using this pipe with about 1.5" of water and a spirit of scientific curiosity. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.

About this brand

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.