12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
When it's time to conduct your ultra important experiments in greenery, only the GRAV® Small Beaker will do. The beautiful clear glass allows you to see all the inner workings of your lab project. This water pipe includes a fission downstem that diffuses smoke through water and is fixed in place to prevent damage. That diffusion gives you ultra smooth hits in a compact piece. Another well calculated detail is the geometric pressed pinch, which doubles as a splash guard and an ice catcher. The Beaker comes ready to use with a 14mm GRAV® Cup Bowl included. For best results we recommend using this pipe with about 1.5" of water and a spirit of scientific curiosity. The labels for this piece come in assorted colors. You may receive black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.
