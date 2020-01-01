About this product

Everyone will want to gather round the GRAV® Small Round Base Water Pipe. The clear glass allows you to see the magic at work as the fission downstem diffuses smoke through water to give you extra smooth hits. The downstem is fixed in place to prevent damage, keeping your water pipe solid and secure. The familiar shape that you love is improved by a geometric pressed pinch that is both a splash guard and an ice catcher. This piece includes a 14mm GRAV® Cup Bowl, so once you have your Round Base Water Pipe all you need to add is about 1.5" of water and you're good to go. Trust us, you won't want to wait.