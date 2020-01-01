Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
The small GRAV® Upright Bubbler is 6" tall and made on 32mm tubing with black accents. Its fission downstem diffuses smoke through water and is fixed inside the bubbler to prevent damage. Its angled mouthpiece acts as a splashguard, and its lip wrap is tooled for comfort. No accessories are necessary for using this bubbler, and it works best with approximately 1.5" of water. Product comes with assorted label colors: any of black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch.
