GRAV® Tankard Sherlock

by Grav Labs

The hearty shape of the GRAV® Tankard Sherlock puts one in mind of dark lagers and deep discussions, and it delivers hefty hits to match. The large chamber under the bowl lets you accumulate a big cloud, and the ergonomic mouthpiece will stay off the table when you set your Tankard down. One puff from this piece, and you'll see why the Tankard Sherlock is the perfect drinking buddy

Grav was founded in 2004 out of Austin, Texas with a single product, The Gravitron. We design, manufacture, and distribute some of the most well known brands in the industry. We make a promise with every product, that we’ll be here for the long run, and we’ll always service our retail partners and end users.