About this product

It's easy to get mesmerized by the GRAV® WigWag spoon. The distinctive swirls come from layering clear and colored glass, which adds weight and durability to this spoon. Under all that flash is a piece that will last, and the inverted ash catching mouthpiece will make it a pleasure to use as well as to look at. Each batch of these whirly wonders is unique, so the colors will be a surprise that will vary from the picture.