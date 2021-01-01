 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Acapulco Gold Pre-Roll 1g
Sativa

Acapulco Gold Pre-Roll 1g

by Graves Farm

Write a review
Graves Farm Cannabis Pre-rolls Acapulco Gold Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Acapulco Gold Pre-Roll 1g by Graves Farm

About this brand

Graves Farm Logo

About this strain

Acapulco Gold

Acapulco Gold
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review