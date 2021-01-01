 Loading…

Hybrid

by Great Value

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Alien Dawg comes from Alien Genetics, who crossbred an Alien Dawg female with Lemon Kush to create this pungent hybrid cannabis strain. Large chunky buds radiate with sweet and sour fruity notes dominated by the zesty scent of lemon. Lemon Alien Dawg lets your body sink into deep relaxation while the mind floats away to happy escapes.

