Gunslinger Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Greatland Ganja

Greatland Ganja Cannabis Pre-rolls Gunslinger Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Gunslinger

Gunslinger

Gunslinger was created by Greenpoint Seeds by crossing Starfighter and Stardawg, two potent powerhouses. This indica-dominant hybrid has dark purple buds with light green accents that shoot its bag appeal through the roof. The aroma is diverse depending on the phenotype, with some plants exuding creamy, cherry, and gummy candy fragrances, and others leaning toward diesel, skunk, and petrol.

 

About this brand

