Chernobyl Pre-Roll

by Green Acres Pharm

About this strain

Chernobyl

Chernobyl
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets. 

About this brand

Green Acres Pharm is Washington's premier boutique cannabis producer and curator. Our mission is to provide you with the highest quality of naturally grown cannabis in the industry. Unlike large scaled commercial operations, we are able to nurture every plant with the love and affection needed to achieve an incomparable level of quality. Our products are the result of pas- sion and the relentless pursuit of the finest genetics bringing you an unparalleled user experience. In this rapidly Growing Industry, we are staying ahead of the curve by implementing the most cutting-edge cannabis Cultivation technology available on the market. Our team of expert master growers meticulously maintain our garden utilizing natural and organic techniques so our valued consumers can have peace of mind when choosing Green Acres Pharm products. Our prodigious consistency is the outcome of our labor intensive procedures that cannot be matched by larger tiered producer operations. We hand water each and every plant 7 days a week 365 days a year, to ensure no plant goes left without the needed attention to produce the highest-caliber cannabis available on the market.