 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Querkle

Querkle

by Green Acres Pharm

Write a review
Green Acres Pharm Cannabis Flower Querkle

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Querkle by Green Acres Pharm

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Querkle

Querkle
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A cross between Purple Urkle and Space Queen, Querkle from Subcool's The Dank is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that carries a strong grape and berry aroma. Querkle blooms with vibrant lavender hues and a heavy dusting of crystal resin that blankets its bulky colas in a frost-like coat. Heavily euphoric and cerebral, Querkle may be used during the day but is ideal for evening use as it relaxes muscles and guides the mind into sleep.

About this brand

Green Acres Pharm Logo
Green Acres Pharm is Washington's premier boutique cannabis producer and curator. Our mission is to provide you with the highest quality of naturally grown cannabis in the industry. Unlike large scaled commercial operations, we are able to nurture every plant with the love and affection needed to achieve an incomparable level of quality. Our products are the result of pas- sion and the relentless pursuit of the finest genetics bringing you an unparalleled user experience. In this rapidly Growing Industry, we are staying ahead of the curve by implementing the most cutting-edge cannabis Cultivation technology available on the market. Our team of expert master growers meticulously maintain our garden utilizing natural and organic techniques so our valued consumers can have peace of mind when choosing Green Acres Pharm products. Our prodigious consistency is the outcome of our labor intensive procedures that cannot be matched by larger tiered producer operations. We hand water each and every plant 7 days a week 365 days a year, to ensure no plant goes left without the needed attention to produce the highest-caliber cannabis available on the market.