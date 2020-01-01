Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Zelda by Green Acres Pharm
Zelda by Swamp Boys Seeds is a balanced mixture of Legend OG and Orange Blossom Trail. With both soothing and relaxing effects, Zelda lays into the body, calming and centering sporadic thoughts while tempering minor aches and pains. Its aroma is compelling and intricate, offering notes of anise, rose, and sandalwood. Enjoy Zelda throughout the day to minimize stress and mute “monkey mind.”