Brightening Eye Cream

by Green Bee Botanicals

This potent, lightweight emulsion is concentrated with carefully selected phytonutrients that hydrate—not irritate—the fragile skin around your eyes, lips and neck. Starting with a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC from clean, full-spectrum cannabis, we add caffeine and then blend with organic calendula, rosemary, avocado oil, shea butter, squalane, vitamin E, rose hydrosol, and exotic essential oils. The result is a velvety, decadent cream that your luminous skin will thank you for. Non-psychoactive.

Award-winning clean cannabis skincare and topicals for naturally beautiful skin and a healthy body