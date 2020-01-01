 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Perfecting Face Serum for Normal-to-Oily Skin

by Green Bee Botanicals

About this product

Formulated for normal-to-oily skin, this face oil is loaded with potent full-spectrum CBD and is a Hail Mary (Jane) for acne-prone skin. Its abundant antioxidants and anti-inflammatory power combine to balance, soothe, nourish, brighten and protect skin and clear blemishes. Its clean, addictive scent and satiny feel stem from its natural, organic and vegan ingredients, including clean, full-spectrum cannabis in a 15:1 ratio of CBD to THC, a stable form of vitamin C, vitamin E, rose, tea tree, clary sage, jojoba oil, apricot kernel oil, hazelnut oil, argan oil and squalane. Cannabis-based serums are able to penetrate multiple epidermis layers and bind with our skin’s natural endocannabinoid receptors, sealing in all the juicy goodness for the most intensive results. Non-psychoactive.

About this brand

Award-winning clean cannabis skincare and topicals for naturally beautiful skin and a healthy body