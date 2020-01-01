About this product

Formulated for normal-to-oily skin, this face oil is loaded with potent full-spectrum CBD and is a Hail Mary (Jane) for acne-prone skin. Its abundant antioxidants and anti-inflammatory power combine to balance, soothe, nourish, brighten and protect skin and clear blemishes. Its clean, addictive scent and satiny feel stem from its natural, organic and vegan ingredients, including clean, full-spectrum cannabis in a 15:1 ratio of CBD to THC, a stable form of vitamin C, vitamin E, rose, tea tree, clary sage, jojoba oil, apricot kernel oil, hazelnut oil, argan oil and squalane. Cannabis-based serums are able to penetrate multiple epidermis layers and bind with our skin’s natural endocannabinoid receptors, sealing in all the juicy goodness for the most intensive results. Non-psychoactive.