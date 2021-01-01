 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GMO Cookies
Hybrid

GMO Cookies

by Green Bodhi

Write a review
Green Bodhi Cannabis Flower GMO Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Green Bodhi Logo
At Green Bodhi we're committed in teaching the technique of Intentional Horticulture. Bringing a methodology based in the integration of compassion and wisdom, with a high level of horticultural techniques and organic nutrients, we're devoted to awakening your garden. We feel by refining our perspective through contemplative science, combined with balancing our motivation to benefit others, our garden can blossom in a unique way of healing. Through skillful means and a relation in caring for wisdom plants, we can start to uncover the links of dependence between ourselves, the garden and ultimately all things. By developing a deeper understanding in feeling, awareness and motivation, our horticultural experience becomes more rich and meaningful. A mirror-like wisdom that not only transforms our g arden and its fruits, but more importantly, our minds and the experience we have in the process. An ancient knowledge giving innovative results, we can help you develop the skills to grow your potential.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect louds flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review