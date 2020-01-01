At Green Bodhi we're committed in teaching the technique of Intentional Horticulture. Bringing a methodology based in the integration of compassion and wisdom, with a high level of horticultural techniques and organic nutrients, we're devoted to awakening your garden. We feel by refining our perspective through contemplative science, combined with balancing our motivation to benefit others, our garden can blossom in a unique way of healing. Through skillful means and a relation in caring for wisdom plants, we can start to uncover the links of dependence between ourselves, the garden and ultimately all things. By developing a deeper understanding in feeling, awareness and motivation, our horticultural experience becomes more rich and meaningful. A mirror-like wisdom that not only transforms our g arden and its fruits, but more importantly, our minds and the experience we have in the process. An ancient knowledge giving innovative results, we can help you develop the skills to grow your potential.