  Alchemist 215

Alchemist 215

by GreenBroz

About this product

The Alchemist is our solvent-free trichome extraction system. A variable run time fits your specific needs and the 130 stainless steel micron screen provides the perfect option for this machine to be used for dry-sift, or with pulverized dry-ice. Yield: 15%-25% by weight Capacity: 0.5 cubic feet up to 1.5 pounds Optional: 80 Micron screen Power: 115v 60Hz at 6W .3 Amp

About this brand

GreenBroz Inc. is THE cannabis dry harvest company. Our approach to the challenge of dry trimming is focused on quality first and volume second. The gentle rolling action of our GreenBroz Dry Trimmer provides a very tight finish while protecting the potency and natural curves of your beautiful buds. Our Dry Trimmer blade is set at a precise angle which promotes a gentle rolling of the flowers and is designed to get every part of the bud in the most efficient possible manner – we never tumble. The curve of the dry trimmer blade is designed so that it is just the leaf that is trimmed and not your beautiful flower. Your bud is a canvas, and our dry trimmers are the tools with which you craft your masterpiece. The GreenBroz Dry Trimmer has an intuitive design which allows for ease of use, operation, and cleaning. The GreenBroz Inc. dry trimmer is simply a superior product in every way. We understand that buying an automated dry trimmer is a business decision and your return on investment is critically important. With GreenBroz, the ROI is often in 24 hours. Yes, you read that right! Our dry trimmers will help reduce your expenses, maintain a high-quality product and increase your productivity, all of which will help you to grow your business. When you are ready to get your dry trimmer, we hope you will join the GreenBroz team! If you would like to see how our dry trimmers roll, call us to inquire about a live demonstration.