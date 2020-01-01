 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dry Trimmer 215/420

by GreenBroz

GreenBroz Growing Other Grow Supplies Dry Trimmer 215/420
GreenBroz Growing Other Grow Supplies Dry Trimmer 215/420

About this product

Our Dry Trimmers produce a hand trim quality and operate on three key principles; they're quick, quiet, and gentle on your flower. The patented blade design and gentle rolling action provide a very tight finish, while protecting purity, potency, and the natural curves of your flower. Built with food-grade material, our trimmers are easy to load, operate, unload, and clean. 215 Dry Trimmer Pounds/Hour: 2-4 Stand: Optional Power: 115v 60Hz at 25W .4 Amp 420 Dry Trimmer Pounds/Hour: 8-12 Stand: Included 115v 60Hz at 40W .7 Amp Our trimmers are made from food grade HDPE and stainless steel. The GreenBroz Dry Trimmer not only looks the part, but it plays it too, leaving competitors in the dust! It has changed the dry trimming industry by producing the finest manicured product. It performs as well as hand trimming, if not better, without decreasing potency or purity. And yes, we have third party data to prove it! GreenBroz offers two Dry Timmer models to choose from. Our 215 Model produces 2-4 pounds per hour while our commercial 420 Model produces 8-12 pounds per hour. So no matter the size of your business, GreenBroz has the solution to your harvest needs! More Specifications: -Housing is made out of HDPE which is the same material as cutting boards, so it won’t hold microbial’s or bacterial growth. -Blades are made out of kitchen stainless steel. -Motor is a quiet conveyor motor that only uses 25 watts. -Machine noise is lower than a normal conversation. -Master off and on switch located on the front. -Blade rotates at 20 revolutions a minute. -Adjustable 30-minute timer. -Forward and reverse switch. -Master off and on switch located on the front. -Weighs 35 pounds. -One year manufacturers warranty. -Simple 5-10 minute clean up. -It requires little lubrication such as refined organic hemp, canola or other light oil. -To clean, simply use isopropyl alcohol and lubrication oil and then wipe perfectly clean. -Handmade in San Diego, CA.

About this brand

GreenBroz Inc. is THE cannabis dry harvest company. Our approach to the challenge of dry trimming is focused on quality first and volume second. The gentle rolling action of our GreenBroz Dry Trimmer provides a very tight finish while protecting the potency and natural curves of your beautiful buds. Our Dry Trimmer blade is set at a precise angle which promotes a gentle rolling of the flowers and is designed to get every part of the bud in the most efficient possible manner – we never tumble. The curve of the dry trimmer blade is designed so that it is just the leaf that is trimmed and not your beautiful flower. Your bud is a canvas, and our dry trimmers are the tools with which you craft your masterpiece. The GreenBroz Dry Trimmer has an intuitive design which allows for ease of use, operation, and cleaning. The GreenBroz Inc. dry trimmer is simply a superior product in every way. We understand that buying an automated dry trimmer is a business decision and your return on investment is critically important. With GreenBroz, the ROI is often in 24 hours. Yes, you read that right! Our dry trimmers will help reduce your expenses, maintain a high-quality product and increase your productivity, all of which will help you to grow your business. When you are ready to get your dry trimmer, we hope you will join the GreenBroz team! If you would like to see how our dry trimmers roll, call us to inquire about a live demonstration.