 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Terp Proof Ultraclear Non Stick FEP Sheets Pack Cannabis Oil 1000 Packs

Terp Proof Ultraclear Non Stick FEP Sheets Pack Cannabis Oil 1000 Packs

by Green Canamaster

Write a review
Green Canamaster Storage Concentrate Storage Terp Proof Ultraclear Non Stick FEP Sheets Pack Cannabis Oil 1000 Packs
Green Canamaster Storage Concentrate Storage Terp Proof Ultraclear Non Stick FEP Sheets Pack Cannabis Oil 1000 Packs
Green Canamaster Storage Concentrate Storage Terp Proof Ultraclear Non Stick FEP Sheets Pack Cannabis Oil 1000 Packs
Green Canamaster Storage Concentrate Storage Terp Proof Ultraclear Non Stick FEP Sheets Pack Cannabis Oil 1000 Packs
Green Canamaster Storage Concentrate Storage Terp Proof Ultraclear Non Stick FEP Sheets Pack Cannabis Oil 1000 Packs

$130.00MSRP

About this product

4''x4'' FEP Sheets! Step up your packaging game with these easy to use and super convenient solvent proof sheets Non stick and chemical proof, display your product with pride with these see-through sheets High quality materials, Best used in combination with our packaging!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Canamaster Logo
Green Canamaster designs and manufactures high quality concentrates realted products for this fast growing cannabis industry. Our top sale products are Virgin-White PTFE Sheet and Transparent FEP Sheet, both of them are silicone-free, non-stick and terpene proof. They will be the best match for your precious concentrates.