Future

by Green Cross Specialties

Green Cross Specialties Cannabis Flower Future
Green Cross Specialties Cannabis Flower Future

Future by Green Cross Specialties

monstapuss

One of the best strains I've found! Social, fun, strong & kills pain.

Future

Future

Future by Exotic Genetix is a strain of cannabis crafted in the present, but sent from the future. This potent cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter F2 delivers immediate euphoria that elevates the mind and relaxes the body. The strength of this strain has been known to dole out anxiety in novice consumers, so mind your dosage. But overall, Future is a wonderfully potent hybrid cross with aromas of chemical and chocolate with a light, earthy sweetness. Utilize this strain throughout the day to curb nausea and depression. 

Green Cross Specialties was created to provide patients with accessible, top shelf medicine. Green Cross Specialties prides itself on growing medicine with unmatched quality and consistency. Green Cross Specialties conforms to all of the rules and regulations set forth by the State of Oregon. Green Cross Specialties is always looking for new patients. Please contact us for more information on our Patient Programs.