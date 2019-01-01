 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Super Silver Haze

by Green Cross Specialties

About this product

By crossing the genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze, we are left with a beautiful, sticky sativa blend that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great remedy for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

About this brand

Green Cross Specialties was created to provide patients with accessible, top shelf medicine. Green Cross Specialties prides itself on growing medicine with unmatched quality and consistency. Green Cross Specialties conforms to all of the rules and regulations set forth by the State of Oregon. Green Cross Specialties is always looking for new patients. Please contact us for more information on our Patient Programs.