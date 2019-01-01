About this product
By crossing the genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze, we are left with a beautiful, sticky sativa blend that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great remedy for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
About this brand
Green Cross Specialties
Green Cross Specialties was created to provide patients with accessible, top shelf medicine. Green Cross Specialties prides itself on growing medicine with unmatched quality and consistency. Green Cross Specialties conforms to all of the rules and regulations set forth by the State of Oregon. Green Cross Specialties is always looking for new patients. Please contact us for more information on our Patient Programs.