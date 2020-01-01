 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Cowboy Kush Live Badder 1g

Cowboy Kush Live Badder 1g

by Green Dot Labs

Write a review
Green Dot Labs Concentrates Solvent Cowboy Kush Live Badder 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cowboy Kush

Cowboy Kush

Cowboy Kush by Greenpoint Seeds is a hybrid cross of Hell’s Angels OG and Stardawg. This aromatic hybrid combines the sharpness and sweetness of Hell’s Angels OG and the chemical tartness and astringent aromas of the Stardawg to create a unique, if not challenging terpene profile. The best phenotypes of Cowboy Kush have a balanced combination of these aromas as well as middle-of-the-road mental and physical effects. Enjoy Cowboy Kush to shrug off stress while assisting with inflammation and insomnia.

About this brand

Green Dot Labs Logo
Acquiring exclusive genetics that cannot be found elsewhere, organically growing extraordinary plants, selecting strains that will translate well into cannabis extracts, and extracting the flowers safely and responsibly. We're committed to using the safest, most responsible extraction methods possible in our state-of-the-art laboratory. We respect the environment, our employees, and our consumers and we have gone to great lengths to ensure the wellbeing of all. We reclaim 100% of the hydrocarbon gases used in the extraction process. That means virtually NO gases are released into the environment, NO gases are exposed to our employees, and NO gases remain in the final product. This is not your typical, mysterious butane hash oil. Our extraction lab was custom built for making cannabis extracts and nothing else. We collaborated extensively with a certified industrial hygienist and a professional engineer in the design and construction of our extraction lab.