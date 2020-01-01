 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Honey Banana Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Green Dot Labs

Green Dot Labs Concentrates Cartridges Honey Banana Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Green Dot Labs cartridges are filled with pure, undiluted live resin extracted from living cannabis plants. The oil in Green Dot Labs' cartridges consist solely of the cannabis plant’s naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids. They do not add any additional ingredients to the live resin in our cartridges, including diluents like propylene glycol, polyethylene glycol 400, vegetable glycerin, MCT, and Vitamin E acetate; potency and viscosity-enhancing cannabis distillate or CO2 oil; or terpenes derived from any source other than the mother plant.

About this brand

Acquiring exclusive genetics that cannot be found elsewhere, organically growing extraordinary plants, selecting strains that will translate well into cannabis extracts, and extracting the flowers safely and responsibly. We're committed to using the safest, most responsible extraction methods possible in our state-of-the-art laboratory. We respect the environment, our employees, and our consumers and we have gone to great lengths to ensure the wellbeing of all. We reclaim 100% of the hydrocarbon gases used in the extraction process. That means virtually NO gases are released into the environment, NO gases are exposed to our employees, and NO gases remain in the final product. This is not your typical, mysterious butane hash oil. Our extraction lab was custom built for making cannabis extracts and nothing else. We collaborated extensively with a certified industrial hygienist and a professional engineer in the design and construction of our extraction lab.