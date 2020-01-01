 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Member Berry Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Green Dot Labs

Green Dot Labs Concentrates Cartridges Member Berry Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Member Berry

Member Berry

Member Berry

Member Berry is the result of a breeding project from Colorado's Ethos that crosses Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset to produce a tart, fruity strain. Beautiful dense green buds are complemented with sweet citrus notes, and this celebrated hybrid has a long-lasting high that will keep you floating through your day with ease.

Green Dot Labs

Acquiring exclusive genetics that cannot be found elsewhere, organically growing extraordinary plants, selecting strains that will translate well into cannabis extracts, and extracting the flowers safely and responsibly. We're committed to using the safest, most responsible extraction methods possible in our state-of-the-art laboratory. We respect the environment, our employees, and our consumers and we have gone to great lengths to ensure the wellbeing of all. We reclaim 100% of the hydrocarbon gases used in the extraction process. That means virtually NO gases are released into the environment, NO gases are exposed to our employees, and NO gases remain in the final product. This is not your typical, mysterious butane hash oil. Our extraction lab was custom built for making cannabis extracts and nothing else. We collaborated extensively with a certified industrial hygienist and a professional engineer in the design and construction of our extraction lab.