Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Our signature Black Label extracts are bred, grown and extracted in-house. Black Label concentrates feature rare and exclusive varietals from our in-house genetics library, one of the largest in the world. These 150+ strains are the result of years of obsessive genetic sleuthing and careful breeding to select and develop varietals for resin production, terpene and cannabinoid content, and exciting flavor profiles. Each plant is cultivated without non-organic pesticides using proprietary methods that maximize resin production and is flash frozen at harvest to preserve peak terpene and cannabinoid content. The resulting award-winning whole-plant oils reflect of our passion for pure, distinctive expressions of cannabis.
Morning Glory by Barney’s Farm is a sativa-dominant hybrid steeped in fundamental genetics. Morning Glory is a cross of Afghani, Hawaiian, and Skunk, and inherits flavorful terpenes from each parent. This strain’s aroma has been described as spicy with notes of lemon and sandalwood. The plant grows fat, resinous colas ideal for extraction while the overall plant structure remains manageable. Morning Glory’s stimulating physical effects and conversent mental state make it a perfect cut to enjoy amongst friends.