  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Morning Glory BLR Live Badder 1g

Morning Glory BLR Live Badder 1g

by Green Dot Labs

Green Dot Labs Concentrates Solvent Morning Glory BLR Live Badder 1g

About this product

Our signature Black Label extracts are bred, grown and extracted in-house. Black Label concentrates feature rare and exclusive varietals from our in-house genetics library, one of the largest in the world. These 150+ strains are the result of years of obsessive genetic sleuthing and careful breeding to select and develop varietals for resin production, terpene and cannabinoid content, and exciting flavor profiles. Each plant is cultivated without non-organic pesticides using proprietary methods that maximize resin production and is flash frozen at harvest to preserve peak terpene and cannabinoid content. The resulting award-winning whole-plant oils reflect of our passion for pure, distinctive expressions of cannabis.

About this strain

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

Morning Glory by Barney’s Farm is a sativa-dominant hybrid steeped in fundamental genetics. Morning Glory is a cross of Afghani, Hawaiian, and Skunk, and inherits flavorful terpenes from each parent. This strain’s aroma has been described as spicy with notes of lemon and sandalwood. The plant grows fat, resinous colas ideal for extraction while the overall plant structure remains manageable. Morning Glory’s stimulating physical effects and conversent mental state make it a perfect cut to enjoy amongst friends. 

About this brand

Acquiring exclusive genetics that cannot be found elsewhere, organically growing extraordinary plants, selecting strains that will translate well into cannabis extracts, and extracting the flowers safely and responsibly. We're committed to using the safest, most responsible extraction methods possible in our state-of-the-art laboratory. We respect the environment, our employees, and our consumers and we have gone to great lengths to ensure the wellbeing of all. We reclaim 100% of the hydrocarbon gases used in the extraction process. That means virtually NO gases are released into the environment, NO gases are exposed to our employees, and NO gases remain in the final product. This is not your typical, mysterious butane hash oil. Our extraction lab was custom built for making cannabis extracts and nothing else. We collaborated extensively with a certified industrial hygienist and a professional engineer in the design and construction of our extraction lab.