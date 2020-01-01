Colors - All-In-One - Tropical Fruit - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Crossing Sweet Diesel and California Orange gets you G13 Labs’ Peach Puree, a hybrid with a 2:1 CBD to THC ratio. Celebrated for having a great terpene profile, this strain offers fruity citrus and sweet cream flavors that will blanket your senses. Peach Puree is a great choice for people looking for a potentially calm high that may also be uplifting and engaging.