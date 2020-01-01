 Loading…
  5. Peach Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Peach Cartridge 1g

by Green Dot Labs

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Peach Puree

Crossing Sweet Diesel and California Orange gets you G13 Labs’ Peach Puree, a hybrid with a 2:1 CBD to THC ratio. Celebrated for having a great terpene profile, this strain offers fruity citrus and sweet cream flavors that will blanket your senses. Peach Puree is a great choice for people looking for a potentially calm high that may also be uplifting and engaging.

About this brand

Acquiring exclusive genetics that cannot be found elsewhere, organically growing extraordinary plants, selecting strains that will translate well into cannabis extracts, and extracting the flowers safely and responsibly. We're committed to using the safest, most responsible extraction methods possible in our state-of-the-art laboratory. We respect the environment, our employees, and our consumers and we have gone to great lengths to ensure the wellbeing of all. We reclaim 100% of the hydrocarbon gases used in the extraction process. That means virtually NO gases are released into the environment, NO gases are exposed to our employees, and NO gases remain in the final product. This is not your typical, mysterious butane hash oil. Our extraction lab was custom built for making cannabis extracts and nothing else. We collaborated extensively with a certified industrial hygienist and a professional engineer in the design and construction of our extraction lab.