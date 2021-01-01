 Loading…

Hybrid

Blue Dream

by Green Dragon Extracts

Blue Dream

About this product

Available in multiple sizes. One gram and half gram disposable.

About this brand

Harnessing the unique spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes of each strain from each harvest, Green Dragon Extracts crafts premium CO2 oils and distillates for those who want to experience the pure power of the plant. Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained. Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent. Our products come in dabble syringe, 1/2 gram disposables, and 1 full gram cartridges. Our products are also offered as a C02 extract and also a distillate.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.

