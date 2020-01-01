 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Burmese Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Green Dragon Extracts

Green Dragon Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Burmese Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Burmese Kush

Burmese Kush

Bred by T.H. Seeds and including the California classic OG Kush, this plant will be dark green and have a piney aroma with a sweet aftertaste and tends to give consumers a calm, mellow outlook. Growth can be slow to start, so Burmese Kush is best for indoor conditions where growth speeds up, with plants flowering in 7-8 weeks. The effects also tend to come on slowly but can be strong and long-lasting once they do.

About this brand

Harnessing the unique spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes of each strain from each harvest, Green Dragon Extracts crafts premium CO2 oils and distillates for those who want to experience the pure power of the plant. Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained. Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent. Only Green Dragon offers 1/4 gm , 1/2 gram and 1 full gram cartridges.