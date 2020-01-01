 Loading…
  Grape Jelly Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Grape Jelly Cartridge 1g

by Green Dragon Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Grape Jelly is a hybrid cross that grows colorful, multifaceted buds with exciting flavors. Created by Mary Jones and Uncle Spaceman, this strain is a cross of OG Glue and Sweet Purple D (Island Sweet Skunk x NYC Diesel x Purple Mist). It develops teardrop-shaped buds with green and purple foliage that is slowly overtaken with resin as the buds mature. Grape Jelly can obliterate anxiety while keeping the consumer's mind clear. The lingering buzz rests in the body, but keeps the mind focused and centered. This strain is a great option for reducing stress and anxiety while maintaining productive energy.  

About this brand

Harnessing the unique spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes of each strain from each harvest, Green Dragon Extracts crafts premium CO2 oils and distillates for those who want to experience the pure power of the plant. Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained. Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent. Only Green Dragon offers 1/4 gm , 1/2 gram and 1 full gram cartridges.