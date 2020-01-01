 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Poochie Love Cartridge 1g

by Green Dragon Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Poochie Love from Archive Seed Bank is a 70% sativa strain that descends from the ever-so-tasteful Dog Shit and Face Off OG. The Dog Shit parent is famous for its, um, “novel” smell that gave this strain its name, but Poochie Love came out smelling a bit more like earthy and herbal spice. Where Poochie Love really shines, however, is in its powerful but motivating euphoria. Stimulating creative and social energy, Poochie Love is the perfect companion strain for busy days in which a functional mind is paramount. 

About this brand

Harnessing the unique spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes of each strain from each harvest, Green Dragon Extracts crafts premium CO2 oils and distillates for those who want to experience the pure power of the plant. Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained. Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent. Only Green Dragon offers 1/4 gm , 1/2 gram and 1 full gram cartridges.