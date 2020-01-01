Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our THC infused Mint Dark Chocolate is an amazing blend of our dark chocolate with just the right amount of mint and BHO for an amazing flavor that will make each bite taste perfect. These come in 100mg packages with 4 squares and 200mg packages with 8 squares, 25mg THC per square. All of these chocolates in our original chocolate line can produce very strong psychoactive effects so please always enjoy responsibly!
Be the first to review this product.