 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Mint Dark Chocolate 200mg 8-pack

Mint Dark Chocolate 200mg 8-pack

by Green Drop Edibles

Write a review
Green Drop Edibles Edibles Chocolates Mint Dark Chocolate 200mg 8-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our THC infused Mint Dark Chocolate is an amazing blend of our dark chocolate with just the right amount of mint and BHO for an amazing flavor that will make each bite taste perfect. These come in 100mg packages with 4 squares and 200mg packages with 8 squares, 25mg THC per square. All of these chocolates in our original chocolate line can produce very strong psychoactive effects so please always enjoy responsibly!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Drop Edibles Logo
We are a Michigan based THC infused edible company dedicated to pleasing even the pickiest of taste buds. Our products are lab tested to ensure steady consistency. Only high quality cannabis is used in our ingredients and even higher quality standards is to be met in our kitchen. We strive to make the best edibles to be found.