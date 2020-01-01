 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Our original Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate is made with peanut butter goodness mixed into our original chocolate, combined to make that flavor that we all love. Then infused with either 100mg or 200mg of THC in the form of BHO. All of our original chocolate line will have very strong effects that may take 20-120 minutes to take effect. We strongly recommend that you do not start off with more then one square, and only half of a square if you are fairly new to eating THC infused edibles. After the first dose please allow enough time to pass to feel the effects before dosing any further. Please enjoy these delightful squares responsibly!

About this brand

We are a Michigan based THC infused edible company dedicated to pleasing even the pickiest of taste buds. Our products are lab tested to ensure steady consistency. Only high quality cannabis is used in our ingredients and even higher quality standards is to be met in our kitchen. We strive to make the best edibles to be found.