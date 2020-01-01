Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Premium Milk Chocolate mixed with toffee and premium cannibis distillate. 25mg THC per square. These delicious chocolate squares will have your mouth watering and leaving you wanting more but do be careful for they can produce a very heavy full body high that can last for many hours. We recommend that you start off slow and take no more then one chocolate square and wait for the effects to take place before taking any more. Always enjoy responsibly.
