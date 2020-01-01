 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Premium Toffe Milk Chocolate

by Green Drop Edibles

About this product

Premium Milk Chocolate mixed with toffee and premium cannibis distillate. 25mg THC per square. These delicious chocolate squares will have your mouth watering and leaving you wanting more but do be careful for they can produce a very heavy full body high that can last for many hours. We recommend that you start off slow and take no more then one chocolate square and wait for the effects to take place before taking any more. Always enjoy responsibly.

About this brand

We are a Michigan based THC infused edible company dedicated to pleasing even the pickiest of taste buds. Our products are lab tested to ensure steady consistency. Only high quality cannabis is used in our ingredients and even higher quality standards is to be met in our kitchen. We strive to make the best edibles to be found.