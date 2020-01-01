Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Premium milk chocolate blended with just the right amount of honey grahams and infused with THC. This flavor is one of our unique recipes that leaves a delicious taste in your mouth. Only using premium cannabis distillate to ensure this recipe stays amazing and that the effects are long lasting, this one will keep you coming back for more.
