 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Premium Milk Chocolate with Honey Grahams 200mg

Premium Milk Chocolate with Honey Grahams 200mg

by Green Drop Edibles

Write a review
Green Drop Edibles Edibles Chocolates Premium Milk Chocolate with Honey Grahams 200mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Premium milk chocolate blended with just the right amount of honey grahams and infused with THC. This flavor is one of our unique recipes that leaves a delicious taste in your mouth. Only using premium cannabis distillate to ensure this recipe stays amazing and that the effects are long lasting, this one will keep you coming back for more.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Drop Edibles Logo
We are a Michigan based THC infused edible company dedicated to pleasing even the pickiest of taste buds. Our products are lab tested to ensure steady consistency. Only high quality cannabis is used in our ingredients and even higher quality standards is to be met in our kitchen. We strive to make the best edibles to be found.