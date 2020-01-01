Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Premium milk chocolate blended with pretzel and infused with THC. Each bar is hand crafted with the perfect blend of our premium creamy milk chocolate, pretzel and premium distillate. Just the right amount of sweet and salty to produce a taste you are sure to love.
Be the first to review this product.