Pretzel Milk Chocolate 200mg

by Green Drop Edibles

Green Drop Edibles Edibles Chocolates Pretzel Milk Chocolate 200mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Our original Milk Chocolate Blended with the right amount of pretzel and infused with THC in the form of BHO. Just like all of the BHO chocolates, these tend to produce a very strong full body high that can last many hours. We strongly recommend that you start off with no more then one 25mg square(only half a square if you are fairly new to THC infused edibles), and wait for effects to take place before dosing any further. Always be safe and please enjoy responsibly.

We are a Michigan based THC infused edible company dedicated to pleasing even the pickiest of taste buds. Our products are lab tested to ensure steady consistency. Only high quality cannabis is used in our ingredients and even higher quality standards is to be met in our kitchen. We strive to make the best edibles to be found.