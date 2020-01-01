 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Gummies 100mg

by Green Drop Edibles

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Strawberry Gummies infused with THC and comes in 100mg packages of 5 delicious gummies with about 20mg of THC each. We have perfected this recipe to blend just right with our BHO so you can get that big kick you've been waiting for with an amazing taste to go with it. Our gummies can all produce a very heavy high and should be dosed accordingly. We strongly recommend that you do not start out with more then one gummy and only a half of a gummy if you are fairly new to eating THC infused edibles. Effects can take anywhere from 20-120 minutes to start and can last for many hours depending on your dose.

About this brand

We are a Michigan based THC infused edible company dedicated to pleasing even the pickiest of taste buds. Our products are lab tested to ensure steady consistency. Only high quality cannabis is used in our ingredients and even higher quality standards is to be met in our kitchen. We strive to make the best edibles to be found.