 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Toffee Milk Chocolate 200mg 8-pack

Toffee Milk Chocolate 200mg 8-pack

by Green Drop Edibles

Write a review
Green Drop Edibles Edibles Chocolates Toffee Milk Chocolate 200mg 8-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our original milk chocolate loaded with toffee and infused with THC. Just like all the rest of the original chocolates we make, these toffee chocolates are made with BHO and can produce very strong psychoactive effects and should be dosed accordingly to you own personal preference/ tolerance. Please enjoy responsibly! The effects may take 20-120 minutes to start and may last for many hours. With 25mg THC per square, we highly recommend that you start off with no more then one square and wait for the effects to take place before taking any more. If you are fairly new to eating THC infused edibles then we recommend that you start with no more then only a half of a square.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Drop Edibles Logo
We are a Michigan based THC infused edible company dedicated to pleasing even the pickiest of taste buds. Our products are lab tested to ensure steady consistency. Only high quality cannabis is used in our ingredients and even higher quality standards is to be met in our kitchen. We strive to make the best edibles to be found.