About this product

Our original milk chocolate loaded with toffee and infused with THC. Just like all the rest of the original chocolates we make, these toffee chocolates are made with BHO and can produce very strong psychoactive effects and should be dosed accordingly to you own personal preference/ tolerance. Please enjoy responsibly! The effects may take 20-120 minutes to start and may last for many hours. With 25mg THC per square, we highly recommend that you start off with no more then one square and wait for the effects to take place before taking any more. If you are fairly new to eating THC infused edibles then we recommend that you start with no more then only a half of a square.