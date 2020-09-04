Forum Cookies x Alien Dawg Shatter 1g
by Black Label Brand
1 gram
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A gorgeous homage to Original Glue, Early Glue RBx1 by Ethos Genetics crosses Black Fire F1 with Original Glue. The result is a plant with beautiful dense stacked flowers that are light green with purple calyxes and blanketed in resin. Expect a similar structure and aromas as Original Glue with pungent earthy, skunky, and sour notes. Its potent high is long-lasting, offering users a heightened mood and overall physical relaxation.