Dairy Queen

by Green Force Pharm

Green Force Pharm Cannabis Flower Dairy Queen

About this product

Dairy Queen by Green Force Pharm

Dairy Queen is a strain that truly lives up to its name with its unique cherry and cheese aroma—yes, those combine to make a good thing. Its flavor has a smoothness that many users describe as creamy, just like your favorite frozen dairy treat. This hybrid is great for day or night use as it provides relaxation without sedation. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this cross between Cheese and Space Queen seems to have up to three different phenotypes, so appearance can vary. In general, plants will be bushy and flower in 7-8 weeks. Dairy Queen's unique aroma is very potent, so it may not be the best strain when discretion is required.

