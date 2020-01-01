 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  VG Blended CBD Oil - Regular Flavor - 1000mg/33mg CBD per serving

VG Blended CBD Oil - Regular Flavor - 1000mg/33mg CBD per serving

by Green Garden Gold

Green Garden Gold Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil VG Blended CBD Oil - Regular Flavor - 1000mg/33mg CBD per serving

About this product

These hemp CBD oils are blended with vegetable glycerine making it perfect for taking orally or as a CBD vape. Browse our full selection of CBD oil products and order yours today! Experience the greatness of mother nature with our all natural CBD hemp oil. Green Garden Golds™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil Benefits: You can experience relief from lifes everyday stresses and anxiety. It helps provide alleviation from your chronic pain symptoms. It can enable a healthy recovery from exercise. CBD products aid in receiving a sense of calmness and focus. Our CBD oil can be consumed or vaped due to its vegetable glycerin and hemp oil makeup. — Our CBD oil is cultivated from the finest natural hemp grown in Colorado. — It is the highest quality of full spectrum hemp extract provided by Mother Nature. — This CBD hemp oil is packed with terpenes, phytochemicals, and is rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9. — Our CBD hemp extract provides the full entourage effect, allowing our CBD products to effectively bind to your CB1 and CB2 receptors within the endocannabinoid system. Directions: It is best your CBD hemp oil be kept refrigerated, but it is not required. The dosage amount can vary depending on your CBD needs. Most users swallow 15 drops in each use or more, as desired. The amount of full spectrum hemp extract oil taken on a daily basis can vary greatly. It can be taken anytime day or night, but preferably after a meal. These CBD oil drops can be taken directly or mixed into your favorite beverage, like a smoothie. The taste is naturally strong, so if you find you don’t prefer it, we recommend you try our CBD capsules. Our hemp oil is safe for vaping too being composed of its composition of vegetable glycerin infused with CBD hemp oil. Note to our customers: Consult your doctor or a licensed physician before taking any new dietary supplements. Use is intended for 18 years or older. Product Description 1 fl oz / 30ml glass tincture (1000mg) .5 fl oz / 15 ml glass tincture (100mg-500mg) CBD included – 1000mg, 500mg, 300mg, & 100mg tinctures Organic hemp CO2 extracted Phytomolecules Terpenes Amino acids

About this brand

Green Garden Gold is a leading producer of the highest quality CBD hemp products with a unique focus on health and wellness. The gold standard in CBD hemp based products, our goal is to foster health, for people today and future generations, by offering products to support a beneficial lifestyle for everyone. From our beginnings in 2014, we made it our mission to provide only the finest CBD Oils possible. We contracted directly with best-in-class farm growers who monitor every aspect of production, and we sourced only refiners dedicated to high standards of purity. Our team of health-conscious leaders leave no part of production to chance. Everything we do is rooted in science. Green Garden Gold is continuously innovating to improve the profile of our products. We feature only positive ingredients and develop new formulas to respond to an increasing demand for products that are pure and organic. Our proprietary production process ensures our lab-tested products have only top-notch ingredients. Containing phytochemicals, terpenes and amino acids, our CBD products have no hard metals, pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. Our third party certificate of analysis not only supports these results, but also includes testing for hard metals, listeria, e-coli, and mold. We have a deep commitment to doing what’s right, with our products and our customers. Our team was created to put people first, and we do that every day. Through everything we do, we believe in the importance of providing product choices to meet customers’ expectations and in shipping those products on time, every time. We’ve put in place rapid fulfillment standards and shipping protocols to ensure we don’t fall short. Our team members believe in our vision and values just as strongly today as we did the first time we came together. Our goal is to enhance the lives of others by helping them reach their wellness goals with a full line of world-class products.