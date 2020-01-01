 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Hemp Extract CBD Oil Capsules

Hemp Extract CBD Oil Capsules

by Green Garden Gold

Write a review
Green Garden Gold Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Hemp Extract CBD Oil Capsules

$62.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

With a combination of 30mg of naturally occurring CBD, and OMEGA 3-6-9, our capsules provide a perfect balance of all-natural benefits. Get yours from Green Garden Gold today! Our CBD oil capsules offer a convenient way to get all of the perks of CBD with no hassle. Incorporate CBD capsules into your daily routine to start living a healthier life! Green Garden Golds™ Hemp Oil Capsules Benefits: You can experience relief from lifes everyday stresses and anxiety. They provide alleviation from your chronic pain symptoms. They enable a healthy recovery from exercise. CBD products aid in receiving a sense of calmness and focus. — Our new and improved full spectrum hemp extract formula features a higher terpene profile. — 30 milligrams of naturally occurring CBD pure Co2 extract — Green Garden Gold™ produces hemp oil extracted from specially bred industrial hemp plants with a high CBD content. — Our CBD oil products are more than simply CBD” they have CBD plus other naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and more, ensuring you receive the full entourage effect. — With our supercritical CO2 extraction techniques and quality control through FDA lab testing, you can rest assured that you are getting the purest, most natural CBD products. Product Description: 900mg – 30mg per capsule 30 capsules per container Soft gel capsules Omega 3-6-9

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Garden Gold Logo
Green Garden Gold is a leading producer of the highest quality CBD hemp products with a unique focus on health and wellness. The gold standard in CBD hemp based products, our goal is to foster health, for people today and future generations, by offering products to support a beneficial lifestyle for everyone. From our beginnings in 2014, we made it our mission to provide only the finest CBD Oils possible. We contracted directly with best-in-class farm growers who monitor every aspect of production, and we sourced only refiners dedicated to high standards of purity. Our team of health-conscious leaders leave no part of production to chance. Everything we do is rooted in science. Green Garden Gold is continuously innovating to improve the profile of our products. We feature only positive ingredients and develop new formulas to respond to an increasing demand for products that are pure and organic. Our proprietary production process ensures our lab-tested products have only top-notch ingredients. Containing phytochemicals, terpenes and amino acids, our CBD products have no hard metals, pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. Our third party certificate of analysis not only supports these results, but also includes testing for hard metals, listeria, e-coli, and mold. We have a deep commitment to doing what’s right, with our products and our customers. Our team was created to put people first, and we do that every day. Through everything we do, we believe in the importance of providing product choices to meet customers’ expectations and in shipping those products on time, every time. We’ve put in place rapid fulfillment standards and shipping protocols to ensure we don’t fall short. Our team members believe in our vision and values just as strongly today as we did the first time we came together. Our goal is to enhance the lives of others by helping them reach their wellness goals with a full line of world-class products.