CBD Hemp Oil "Good Day" Salve

by Green Garden Gold

About this product

Our Green Garden Gold CBD salve cream features 75mg of organic hemp CO2 extracted CBD. This amazing cream is perfect for the relief of pain in joints, muscles, or nerves. Simply apply to the desired area of the body and let the magic happen. With 100 percent coconut oil, natural beeswax, and vanilla, it’s great for your skin too. Order yours today! Part of our CBD Pain Creams product line, this CBD salve with 75mg of hemp extracted CBD is perfect for the relief of pain in joints, muscles, or nerves. Green Garden Gold’s “Good Day” CBD Oil Salve Benefits: Part of our CBD Pain Creams product line, its compatible with any and all other Green Garden Gold products. Our Green Garden Gold CBD salve cream features 75mg of organic hemp CO2 extracted CBD. This amazing cream is perfect for the relief of pain in joints, muscles, or nerves. With 100 percent coconut oil, natural beeswax, and vanilla, it’s great for your skin too. Directions: Simply apply to the desired area of the body and let the magic happen. Product Description: 2 oz jar of CBD salve cream CBD included – 75mg Phytomolecules Organic hemp CO2 extracted Vanilla-scented Amino acids, sugars, vitamins, pigments 100 percent organic coconut oil 100 percent natural beeswax 100 percent pure vanilla, hemp oil

Twilki

I suffer with arthritis pain. If I apply this salve twice a day, the pain is relieved. I can still feel the sweeping in the joints, but no pain at all.

About this brand

Green Garden Gold is a leading producer of the highest quality CBD hemp products with a unique focus on health and wellness. The gold standard in CBD hemp based products, our goal is to foster health, for people today and future generations, by offering products to support a beneficial lifestyle for everyone. From our beginnings in 2014, we made it our mission to provide only the finest CBD Oils possible. We contracted directly with best-in-class farm growers who monitor every aspect of production, and we sourced only refiners dedicated to high standards of purity. Our team of health-conscious leaders leave no part of production to chance. Everything we do is rooted in science. Green Garden Gold is continuously innovating to improve the profile of our products. We feature only positive ingredients and develop new formulas to respond to an increasing demand for products that are pure and organic. Our proprietary production process ensures our lab-tested products have only top-notch ingredients. Containing phytochemicals, terpenes and amino acids, our CBD products have no hard metals, pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. Our third party certificate of analysis not only supports these results, but also includes testing for hard metals, listeria, e-coli, and mold. We have a deep commitment to doing what’s right, with our products and our customers. Our team was created to put people first, and we do that every day. Through everything we do, we believe in the importance of providing product choices to meet customers’ expectations and in shipping those products on time, every time. We’ve put in place rapid fulfillment standards and shipping protocols to ensure we don’t fall short. Our team members believe in our vision and values just as strongly today as we did the first time we came together. Our goal is to enhance the lives of others by helping them reach their wellness goals with a full line of world-class products.