Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Introducing our Med Pac Hemp Oil line with our newest formulated oil blended with an MCT Coconut Oil that has zero separation with added health benefits from the Coconut Oil. • Highest strength tincture • 4 fl oz / 120 ml glass tincture • *Phytomolecules, *CBD included - 4000mg • Terpenes • MCT Coconut Oil • Organic hemp CO2 extracted • Amino acids
Be the first to review this product.