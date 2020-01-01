 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Silverback

by Green Gene Genetics

Green Gene Genetics Cannabis Flower Silverback

About this product

About this strain

Silverback Gorilla

Silverback Gorilla

For the first time, Dian Fossey isn’t the only person able to enjoy life with the gorillas. For those struggling with insomnia and stress, Silverback Gorilla is a must-try strain. While typically gentle and relaxed, this indica can pack a punch. Fast-acting and hard-hitting, the potency of Silverback Gorilla may come as a surprise. Known to be a cross between Grape Ape and Super Silver Haze, this strain is strictly for nighttime consumption. Featuring a musky, piney aroma similar to a morning walk in the forest, this strain provides a truly relaxing experience. While this Silverback isn’t endangered, it is slightly uncommon, making it potentially difficult to find but well worth the trek.

About this brand

Green Gene Genetics Logo