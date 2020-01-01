About this product

With our CBD oil tincture products, you can get the natural effects of CBD on every drop. Each drop contains our broad spectrum, THC-free hemp oil and is infused with citrus oils. There are many ways to consume CBD hemp oil, but sublingual consumption using oil tinctures is one of the most efficient methods. Under your tongue, there’s a vein called the sublingual gland. When you drop CBD oil on that gland, the substance gets absorbed directly into your bloodstream. Sublingual consumption is direct, making the CBD impact your body faster than other methods. While there are a few factors (including the enzymes in your saliva) that can affect CBD oil’s bioavailability when you drop them under your tongue, that bioavailability rate is still high. Importantly, we sell CBD oil tinctures that are 100% organic. Every batch undergoes rigorous lab testing to make sure the products are potent and do not contain THC, heavy metals, pesticides, and other toxins.