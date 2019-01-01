 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Mint Tincture – 250mg

by Green Grove CBD

About this product

Why Go for CBD Oil Tinctures? There are many ways to consume CBD hemp oil, but sublingual consumption using oil tinctures is one of the most efficient methods. Under your tongue, there’s a vein called the sublingual gland. When you drop CBD oil on that gland, the substance gets absorbed directly into your bloodstream. Sublingual consumption is direct, making the CBD impact your body faster than other methods. While there are a few factors (including the enzymes in your saliva) that can affect CBD oil’s bioavailability when you drop them under your tongue, that bioavailability rate is still high. Why Choose Green Grove’s CBD Oil Tinctures? Importantly, we sell CBD oil tinctures that are 100% organic. Every batch undergoes rigorous lab testing to make sure the products are potent and do not contain THC, heavy metals, pesticides, and other toxins.

About this brand

Not all CBD is the same. At Green Grove CBD, we believe that if you want to offer the best products to customers and provide relief, quality must be a priority at every stage. We are always striving to partner with the right people and companies to create the highest-quality hemp-based products.