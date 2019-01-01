 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Topical Salve – 500mg

by Green Grove CBD

We’re committed to making all our products organic and THC-free. Our salve formula contains organically extracted CBD oil, beeswax, and natural, aromatic essential oils. Our salves have undergone thorough lab testing. They are tested for quality, purity, and potency before we make them available to the market. This way, you can be sure that what you’ll receive is an organic, premium-grade, and safe product. Place your CBD salve orders now. We offer free shipping for orders over $99.

About this brand

Not all CBD is the same. At Green Grove CBD, we believe that if you want to offer the best products to customers and provide relief, quality must be a priority at every stage. We are always striving to partner with the right people and companies to create the highest-quality hemp-based products.