Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
CBD Cream contains menthol and camphor along with phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Together, these three ingredients delivered to the affected area. This cream is also formulated with a rich concentration of essential oils. This ensures a pleasant experience as well as maximum absorption of CBD to the needed areas.
Be the first to review this product.