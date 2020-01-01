 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Hemp Creme

Hemp Creme

by Green Grove CBD

Write a review
Green Grove CBD Topicals Lotions Hemp Creme
Green Grove CBD Topicals Lotions Hemp Creme
Green Grove CBD Topicals Lotions Hemp Creme

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBD Cream contains menthol and camphor along with phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Together, these three ingredients delivered to the affected area. This cream is also formulated with a rich concentration of essential oils. This ensures a pleasant experience as well as maximum absorption of CBD to the needed areas.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Grove CBD Logo
Not all CBD is the same. At Green Grove CBD, we believe that if you want to offer the best products to customers and provide relief, quality must be a priority at every stage. We are always striving to partner with the right people and companies to create the highest-quality hemp-based products.