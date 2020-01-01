About this product

You can find broad spectrum tablets in a variety of places, but Green Grove’s CBD Softgels are in a class of their own. The cannabinoid emulsion droplets that form the active ingredient of these softgels are only about 25 nanometers in size — our industry competitors’ particles are up to 40x larger! Smaller particles mean a greater surface area for our most potent ingredients, dramatically maximizing the absorption capabilities. As a result, you’ll experience serving bioavailability that’s at least 2x higher than CBD delivered in oil form. Adding to the benefits, Green Grove’s CBD Softgels are made with broad spectrum oil packed with naturally occurring phytonutrients. The combined benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant make our CBD softgels truly synergistic.