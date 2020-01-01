About this product

Using vape pens is by far the fastest way to consume CBD. At Green Grove, we offer CBD vape cartridges filled with our very own phytocannabinoid-rich CBD oil that doesn’t contain THC, metals, pesticides, and other toxic chemicals. We make CBD consumption through vape pens quicker due to our hemp oil’s high bioavailability. Our company uses nano-emulsion technology to make our hemp oil droplets up to 200 times smaller than the industry standard. In turn, our CBD oil gets more easily absorbed by the body than other vape oil products on the market today. Each vape cartridge we produce undergoes rigorous lab testing. We test all of our CBD products for quality, potency, and purity to make sure they don’t contain THC, pesticides, and other toxic chemicals. Since the industry is unregulated, we can’t stress enough the importance of purchasing only CBD products that have been thoroughly tested in the laboratory.